Botswana Football Association (BFA) President, Maclean Letshwiti, says their weakest link in football administration is the elite Botswana Premier League (BPL).



Letshwiti made the remark over the weekend during the association’s Annual General Assembly held in Gaborone.



He said BPL needs to embrace corporate governance and portray a good image if at all they want to attract sponsors.



The BFA President said BPL lack sprofessionalism and that they should not be surprised next season when they see him interfering in the league’s operations more than before.



“You have to change, that is the only way you can survive . You think people don’t see? No one would want to associate with unprofessional people and that is why you are struggling to find sponsors. I’m going to intervene to ensure that you realise professionalism. We have to adopt club licencing and we are going to exercise our rights as the association to impose it on you. It is a FIFA sanction,” said Letshwiti



Letshwiti said he has had to kneel down and beg Debswana not to terminate their First Division sponsorship.



He cautioned football delegates attending the meeting not to mess with sponsorship. “If you play with sponsorship, then you will play your football league without a sponsor” he warned.



The league sponsor, BTC is said to have terminated its deal with BPL because they were not happy with a number of issues including broadcasting and branding at the games.



The 2019/2020 season is expected to start on the 30th of August but the date is likely to be postponed because there is no main sponsor.



Letshwiti confirmed that ABSA has agreed to give BPL P3 million for the new season.