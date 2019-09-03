SPELLS BAD NEWS FOR BDP

With less than two months to go to the general elections, newly formed political party, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) has fielded council candidates across the Okavango and Ngamiland district.

Some of the candidates have confirmed that indeed the party has endorsed them to stand in these areas with the sole purpose of ousting the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) from power.

“This is a strategic alliance, meaning we are in talks with UDC. The agreement is that we should not field in some posts. For instance we will not challenge them at parliamentary level, so that we help them to canvas for support from council level,” explained one of the candidates, Lesego Kelebogile.

Kelebogile, who identified himself as BPF Coordinator in Maun West, confirmed his candidature in Shashe ward. He revealed that their confirmation was issued two weeks ago.

He further added that in Maun West they have agreed to help UDC parliamentary candidate, Dumelang Saleshando.

“That is the support we are giving them so that BDP does not retain a single parliamentary seat.”

The underlying mission is to insure that the current President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, does not retain power through the ‘first past the post’ electoral system.

The strategy, according to BPF, is therefore to reduce and eliminate the chances of BDP parliamentary candidates and make sure the majority of them lose.

“We know we are not going to win the seats as BPF, but we will take over after 2019,” he remarked confidently.

Meanwhile BPF Regional Coordinator, Oarabile Johannes stated that in Maun, 14 candidates have been endorsed to challenge for council seats: seven in Maun East and seven in Maun West.

“We have candidates across the North West region; Maun, Okavango and Ngami. As for now I cannot really confirm the total number of candidates because applications are still coming through,” explained Johannes.

Many of the candidates are said to be former members of the BDP, some of who were disgruntled after losing the primary elections.

At least one of the candidates in Maun West was confirmed to be a former soldier and another a former prison officer.

Pushing behind BPF is the former President, Ian Khama whose rivalry with his successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi begun in 2018 after the former’s ten-year term came to an end and Masisi automatically stepped up to the reigns of power.

However, while BPF wants to play for time, UDC has embraced the opportunity and wants to play for numbers.

“BPF is offering to donate votes to us and we cannot refuse or reject those. It is the ballots that will help us take over from the long rule of the BDP,” stated UDC’s parliamentary candidate for Okavango, Caterpillar Hikuama.