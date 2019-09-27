BPF feel the heat

I have always thought the newly formed party BPF would come with considerable financial muscle.

I mean it is backed by the former President, Ian Khama after all.

However, it appears that might not be the case.

Leaked Whatsapp messages to Shaya indicate the party is broke and becoming increasingly desperate – so much so that they go around begging people to buy their T shirts(hopefully not the eseng mo go course cool one) for as little as P25 pula.

In the conversation, some of the party leaders tell their members the BPF is broke hence the need for the donation.

Shaya suggests you take a leaf from UDC and talk to your international friends for funding.

It is hot in the kitchen but will the BPF drown in sweat?