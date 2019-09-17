OUTRAGE OVER TREATMENT OF STUDENT REFUGEES

While the world was fixated on the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the Botswana government quietly rounded up Namibian Refugees at Dukwi Camp and incarcerated them at the Gerald Centre for Illegal Immigrants.

At least 709 refugees will be forcibly repatriated by the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security following a Court of Appeal ruling that it is safe for them to return to Namibia.

The Voice learnt that following their refusal to register for voluntary repatriation, security officers were sent to the camp. The officers reportedly swept through the tents of some the refugees deemed as rouge, including their spokesperson, Felix Kakula.

According to a reliable source, Kakula and others were bundled into BX trucks and ferried to Gerald where they await deportation.

However, the delicate exercise, carried out away from the prying eyes of the media, attracted unwanted attention when students from Nata Senior Secondary School were extracted from their lessons to join their parents at the Gerald holding facility.

The move has caused uproar, with civic leaders, social commentators and members of the public calling for a more reasonable approach to the entire exercise.

The students, who are a few weeks away from sitting for their final examinations, were allegedly dragged kicking and screaming as their teachers and classmates watched helplessly.

Speaking to The Voice, Nata Gweta outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) Polson Majaga stressed he wished the process had been handled differently.

“It is a disturbing issue because some students were picked from prize giving ceremonies and will now miss their final examinations!” he revealed.

Majaga said his wish was for some of the refugees to be screened and then allowed to integrate as the country did with the Angolans.

“We have over 100 kids who should be allowed to study. Some of these refugees have skills and are married,” added Majaga.

He further said if Botswana goes ahead with repatriating the refugees, SADC should ensure they enjoy the same freedom as every other Namibian citizen, including the freedom to have their own political party.

“Both Namibia and Botswana are going for general elections. It would have been wise to allow the election process to pass and allow students to complete their studies before repatriation,” Mjaga said, adding dejectedly, “But with all animals being equal, and others more equal, there’s nothing I can do!”

The long running battle between Botswana and the Caprivians came to a head after government revoked the cessation clause in 2015.

This meant the Botswana government no longer recognised the Namibians as refugees.

In a previous interview with The Voice, Kakula insisted they had no problem returning to Namibia, but only on the assurance they would be going back as members of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The party advocated for the secession of the Caprivi Strip and remains banned in Namibia following a 1 September 2006 directive forbidding all UDP meetings in the country.

The party’s leader, Mishake Muyongo is still in exile in Denmark.

The Voice sent a questionnaire to the Botswana Centre for Human Rights and to Minister Shaw Kgathi, who revealed he had instructed the Permanent Secretary’s office to issue a press statement to ‘set the record straight’.