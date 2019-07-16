Botswana triumphs in Mauritius

Botswana ended victorious, winning the CAA Southern Region Senior Championships on the final day on Saturday wrapping it with 10 gold medals, 6 silver and 3 bronze at the Germain Comarmond Stadium in Bambous, Mauritius.

In a well-attended competition of 11 countries, South Africa was the runners-up with 6 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze followed by Mauritius at third position winning 4 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze, while Zimbabwe took fourth with 2 gold and 2 bronze, with Namibia rounding off the top five with 2 gold and 1 bronze.

“We congratulate Botswana for walking away with the regional crown and all athletes from each respective country who reached the podium. We had a number of athletes who also achieved their Personal Bests, which means the competition served its purpose.

“This Championship was important to many athletes who were still looking for qualifying performances for the All African Games and the IAAF World Championships. For many coaches too, they achieved what they set out to, while for others it was a good measure of how far they now are as individuals and as countries.

“On behalf of the whole region, I thank the Mauritius Athletics Association and its organising committee for a job well done and for affording athletes to test themselves against their top peers in the region and for the great hospitality offered,” said the Secretary General of CAA SR5, Aleck Skhosana.

The rest of the standings: