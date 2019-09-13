Next Saturday (21 September), Reggae and Dancehall lovers will be in their element as the inaugural BotsFest Reggae Bonfire bursts into life.

The event takes place at Thapong Visual Arts Centre with exciting local acts such as King Blak, Twingih Twangah, DJ Spitz and Empress Eunice all lined-up to perform.

The Reggae-themed show boasts impressive international pedigree, with Bongo Riot, Fyah Ises, Gazavin, LNT and DJ Irie Dread all travelling from South Africa to take part.

Zimbabwe’s Sanchez Africa, King Author and Selekta Dimo add to the wealth of talent.

With Lasbon mastering the show alongside hosts Goddess Isis and Empress Asfaw, this is one event not to be missed.

“This is a kid-friendly initiative – there will be fun for the little ones. Different kinds of Rasta merchandise will also be on offer,” promises Isis, who urged revelers to flock to Thapong for, “Music, food, art and fashion complemented by the aura and ambience of the Art gallery.”

Early bird tickets are selling for P60 otherwise its P80 at the door whilst kids get in for P30.

Brought to you by Bahumagadi Agenda and powered by Diva Entertainment, the fun starts at 4pm.

Patrons are encouraged to come dressed to impress as there will be prizes for the best dressed King and Queen.