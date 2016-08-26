Bot50 F/town chairperson resigns

A visible frustrated chairperson of Bot50 Francistown threw in the towel on Tuesday amid allegations of maladministration, favoritism and misappropriation of funds by the local organizing committee ( LOC).

Kebaabetswe Bogatsu, who is also Business Botswana regional manager, announced his resignation which is with immediate effect after appraising and setting the record straight with disgruntled councillors, over progress of the much anticipated and amplified golden jubilee celebrations to held next month.

“I don’t want my name to be associated with abuse of funds. I therefore resign as the LOC chairman with immediate effect. I want things done properly, transparently and on time”, said Bogatsu.

He also informed councillors that the organising committee has been facing numerous challenges.

“The journey has been extremely difficult. First the budget was rejected then later slashed from P10 million to P4 million. Secondly the money was credited late, sometime in June. All this was a drawback on the plans we had”, said Bogatsu.

He also said the national coordinating Bot50 body did not offer any support during his tenure in office.

“Let me call myself a puppet chairperson. But tell you what, I am very strategic, everything is on record as I wrote numerous emails to Bot50 complaining about the things that have made me resign though none of my emails were responded to,” divulged Bogatsu.

Bogatsu, who was in a no holds barred mood, told councillors that he even used his personal money to buy a blue jacket to wear when attending or addressing Bot50 events yet the team in Gaborone was given the official jacket.