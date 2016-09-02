‘BOT50 celebrations a joke’

Maun councillors dismiss the hype

Maun Administrative Authority Councillors have described the hype surrounding Botswana’s 50th celebrations dubbed BOT50 as a joke.

Debating their Sub Council chairperson’s speech on Tuesday, majority of councillors from the opposition parties said there is nothing worth celebrating for people from Ngamiland.

Youthful and vocal councillor for Boyeyi ward, Ntlogelang Kebonyekgotla put before the house reasons why they should not be bothered with the celebrations.

“We don’t have market for our cattle, allocation of plots has taken more than ten years, our land is being transferred from tribal to state land without our permission, levels of poverty and unemployment in our district have sky rocketed, tell me why we should celebrate when we have so much burden in our hands.”

The Botswana Congress Party councillor went on to compare the level of unemployment to that of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo saying the two countries were far much better than Botswana despite that they were recently war torn nations.

“It is better to deal with issues at hand than putting a smile on our faces that will last for a day.”

Echoing his sentiments was Bojanala ward councillor Luke Motlaleselelo saying his area has been excluded from the BOT50 events.

“It’s like we don’t exist; we don’t have services or is it because the area is not gazetted. We won’t be celebrating your BOT50,” said the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

Nxaraga councillor Morolong Mosimanyana wondered how his people were going to celebrate in an area without roads. “We need roads so that we celebrate well but without that I don’t see anyone from my ward celebrating.”

However Botswana Democratic Party Councillor for Bombadi/Thito ward, Mmoedi Modiegi complained of the little funds that were allocated to their area. He said that their Sub district deserves more than the P500 00 allocated looking at the P100 million budget.

Meanwhile MAA’s Deputy District Commissioner, Angelina Leano told The Voice in an interview that they will not increase funds allocated for the festivities.

“It was a collective decision that was taken by Village Development Committee and Independence Committee at the main kgotla, we can’t reverse that.”