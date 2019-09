Shaya has noticed UDC President Duma Boko’s media team are becoming increasingly touchy – aggressive even – to the extent of threatening journalists.

Shaya watched in horror as you harassed reporters in Maun attempting to record your leader on video.

Dear UDC Presidential team, we need to hold your leader accountable for his statements, let the journalist do their job otherwise Yours Truly will personally deal with you!Boko, please talk to your team.