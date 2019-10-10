Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President, Duma Boko, says should his party win elections his first announcement will be to give those who have been stealing government money a period of three months to confess before they do deep diving.

“Ke tlile go bolelela magotswana a gore ke le fa kgwedi tse tharo bakaulengwe, noka ya Jorotane le tla itse ko e teng, ba tlile go ipolela melato tsatsi le penne ” said Boko when launching UDC parliamentary candidates for Molepolole South Dr Tlamelo Mmatli and Mahomad Khan for Molepolole North.

“If they can confess all what they took unlawfully I will forgive them. In that manner one can return to Moshopa and plough chomolia at the back of his father’s house after returning public resources,” Boko said.

“We are not going to arrest him at the airport and we are not going to violate his rights and dignity. We know that even though he has taken less than two years he has been a president for a while, we shall treat him with love and respect,” Boka said in reference to President Masisi, much to the applause of the enthusiastic audience.

He however, emphasized that as UDC they will shut all organizations that, he said, influence corruption, citing the Directorate of Intelligence and Security services (DIS) as an example.



He said the spy agency was useless and that it was only interested in fanning propaganda for the BDP and chasing after stock-theft criminals.

When addressing issues on salary increase for civil servants, he said the government promises to increase salaries only when the elections are nearer.

“Domkrag fa e bona gore ditlhopho di atumetse e tla e kibakiba e tla ko go lona e re e ka le okeletsa ka ma P500. 00. Financial year starts on April 1st, which means they owe workers back-pay from April.”

“Even the police officers and the soldiers who are given ‘Ntlole’, there is nothing they are earning. You go to camps and ask the numbers of soldiers given accommodation and those sleeping in tents. Also question about civilian officers how much they are paid and their rights especially fire officers, fire service act which describes their rights and accommodation description.”