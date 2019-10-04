Boko grounded again

The Government of Botswana was at it yet again with Opposition leader Duma Boko over the long holidays.

Boko’s private jet was grounded twice by officials, who seemed clueless as to why they were instructed to do so.

This is not a good look, especially for a democratic nation like ours.

Indeed, despite being grounded, Boko could actually come out of this fight flying as he is likely to gain sympathy votes over what many regard as harassment!

I am not saying this is politically motivated but its certainlystarting to look that way.

Shaya advices whoever is behind this to desist immediately, after all, it is only a few days to elections.

Let the man be!