Alliance for Progressives (AP)’s Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi, this past weekend had no kind words for Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, Duma Boko, calling him a greedy individual who is driven by hunger for luxury.

Mmolotsi described the UDC president as a greedy individual who is driven by hunger for luxury and therefore cannot be trusted with running the state.

When launching AP’s parliamentary candidate for Maun West, Moalosi Sebati, Mmolotsi warned Maun electorates that, “Be wary of Boko, he cannot be trusted and therefore you should stay away from him. He orbits in the circle of crooks. When he visited Maun recently he was flying in a jet owned by known crooks.”

Mmolotsi further alleged that Boko was in a mission to sell the country to the highest bidder among his friends of “crooks.”

“He cannot be given all these luxuries without a tag. He is making a bet with our country, he is negotiating to sell this country to the crooks,” Mmolotsi said and added that “We have been informed that this party (UDC) will handover the finances of this country to be controlled by people of Indian origin (Makula), he will give them the control of your pension funds, foreign reserves and DeBeers.”

Much to the ululations of AP followers who descended at Maun West freedom square on Saturday, Mmolotsi expressed his distaste for Boko’s mission: “We do not want our country to be sold out. Grown up and educated as we are, we cannot just sit back and watch Boko auction our country because of his greed for money.”

Political parties are on an onslaught as they prepare for this year’s general elections, expected in October.

The state president, Mokgweetsi Masisi is yet to set the election date.

Maun West constituency is being contested for by three parliamentary candidates, Moalosi Sebati of AP, Dumelang Saleshando of UDC and Reaboka Mbulawa of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency is the area’s Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, who has since declared his retirement from active politics.