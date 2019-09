Dr Vom will lead BLLAHWU annual heritage night next week Saturday.

The event, which will be held at Boipuso Hall in Fairgrounds, will also feature: Sua Pan, Western (Guitarist) and BLLAHWU Traditional Group.

House of Chiefs Chairman, Puso Gaborone will be the guest speaker and the theme for this edition is ‘Arts and Culture for Union Mobilisation’.

There will be traditional foods and games.