Omaatla Mayaga Xhose is one very bubbly girl. At 8 years of age, she does not know her age and her last name.

The mother to this inquisitive girl does not know her children’s last names and their ages as well.

She does not know her own age. Okavango Voice, had to depend on their birth certificates for proper records.

This young mother of five, Olerato Xhose, says it is because, she has never seen an inside of a classroom; “I never went through formal education. I was born and raised here, in the delta.”

This is only a glimpse into the lives of residents of Xaxaba settlement in Ngamiland, one of the hard to reach areas within the Okavango delta.

According to the residents, we were fortunate to reach the place by road, because it is a dry season and the delta is dry.

“Under normal periods, you have to use a boat from Maun to reach this place, or you have to fly to reach this Ireland.

People here get to see a car once after nine months; that is when the water levels have gone down.” Explained the area councilor, Luke Motlaleselelo.

Xaxaba has no school and no health post and Xhose’s children seem to be destined to go through a vicious cycle of illiteracy.

“I want to go to school so that one day I will complete secondary school education,” Xhose’s daughter, Omaatla explains. She has no idea what she would do after completing secondary education, but all she knows is that she will be able to provide for her family and stop begging for food from tourists.

“I don’t like it when there is no food in the house. When my brothers cry due to hunger, I cry with them because I will be hungry too. I do not want to have many children,” explains the 8-years old.

But in this area, there is no health-post to provide free contraception and birth control education.

Omaatla’s older brother, Tidimalo Xhose, 11, stays at home as well.

His wish is to be a police officer. But without formal education, he knows his dream will never come true; “I wish we had a school in Xaxaba, so that we can be educated.”

There are many other children of school going age in Xaxaba whose daily life is to dream about going to school, but do not want to go to boarding schools.

Some children have been fortunate enough to have relatives in neighbouring villages, such as Shakawe and Maun and are schooling there. But some have returned home because they could not cope with being separated from their mothers.

“I returned to Xaxaba because I want to stay with my mother. I was staying with my relatives in Shakawe but I did not enjoy it and I was not doing well at school anyway,” stated a 14- year- boy, who dropped out of school when he was about to start secondary school.

Since his parents were not around to authorize the interview, his names have been protected.

Education is a right to every child in Botswana, but for these Xaxaba young ones, it is a privilege for those whose parents have relatives in bigger villages like Maun and Shakawe.

The area councilor, Luke Motlaleselelo stated that, children from settlements such as these often skip school and therefore are vulnerable to poverty.

“As we speak, social services department will be visiting the community sometime this month and we expect them to register in numbers for the food baskets,” Motlaleselelo explained after holding a kgotla meeting in Xaxaba last week.

He distributed free sanitary pads to women and girls and used clothing and football kit and balls to the boys.

Surrounding Xaxaba are safari camps, among them Belmond, which has been of good help to this community.

As the community co-exist alongside wildlife, Belmond have been offering transport to the nearest health centres in case of medical emergency, “They have been very helpful, for instance when someone has been attacked by an animal, they quickly fly them to Maun. They throw Christmas parties and share clothes and food staff with the community during this period. They also help keep the village clean,” added Motlaleselelo.

As for the part of the council, Motlaleselelo stated that it is difficult to bring meaningful development to Xaxaba because it is an ungazetted area and is within the wildlife protected area, “I am a very frustrated person, I have been advocating for this ward to get at least a two-teacher school, I have brought social workers to make an assessment, but the stumbling block is the fact that Xaxaba is not a gazetted settlement.”