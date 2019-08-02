Black-soap-shea-butter-affair

There is a lifestyle craze all over the globe on 100% natural organic products.

Within that frenzy, there is a melanin nation that has been schooling the rest of the world with its African gold- Shea Butter and Black soap.

Raw: White Shea Butter and Black Soap combination

Class has been in session for the rest of the world (myself included) on the many skin benefits these products have to offer.

A local brand, Approved by BoMRA (Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority) Le Afrika, which translates “an African” is the go-to for this natural skin care product combo.

Packaged and ready: locally sealed for your consumption

Shea butter is a multipurpose nourishing face, body, hair, oil.

It is suitable for all skin types and ages; it quenches dry skin and lips, it stimulates cellular activity and helps regenerate thinning skin, for those with un-even skin tones.

It improves overall appearance of stretch marks and scars, ultimately balancing the melanin pigmentation in the skin

Smooth: Apply on body and face for an even toned flawless skin



There are no added chemicals in these products, making it 100% safe to apply on babies for long lasting moisture, and for soothing diaper rushes.

Baby Care: best for baby skin and elimination of diaper rushes

It also works wonders for stimulating hair growth and strengthening of nails.

Apply it raw or mix Shea butter with preferred body lotion, face cream or hair product to enrich your products.

DIY: Customizes your regular products to add long lasting richness

African black soap too, is a centuries-old beauty secret from West Africa.

This bar is highly concentrated, and lathers up really well on the skin.

It goes hand in hand with Shea butter.

It is a perfect cleansing exfoliator for all skin types and ages.

It helps prevent premature wrinkles and fine lines.

It is also known for improving acne prone skin.

Having been using both of these products throughout winter, my skin has maintained a nourished soft feel, whereas it is usually prone to getting extremely dry with the slightest breeze of cold.

Check out these comments from Shea butter and Black soap lovers.

Comments: feedback on the products. Discover African Gold



