Boys, 12 and 14 charged with raping a 5- year -old child

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old pre-school going child from Molepolole was recently allegedly raped by two boys aged 12 and 14.

The two suspects who are students at Lekgwaphang primary allegedly way laid the child while she was playing outside her home’s yard.

The incident came to light when the child complained to her parents of pain and itchiness in her private parts.

When questioned, she told them of what the suspects had done.

Molepolole Station Commander Superintendent Charles Mbengwa confirmed the incident but could not be drawn to reveal more about the case.

“The issue concerns young children and it is very sensitive,” he said