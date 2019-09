Letlhakanae based DJ Bino has done it yet again.

Bino has dropped what he has termed an “Independence” hit featuring Charma Gal.

The song ‘Personal Code’ was produced by the talented Disc Jockey, while Charma worked with an upcoming female DJ KC.

Personal Code will be included in Bino’s long awaited upcoming album.

The song is already receiving massive airplay, and is indeed a song for September.