Bino back on top

He came to full prominence after re-mixing Kelly Khumalo’s hit song “Asine” in 2015, and DJ Bino (Boineelo Othusitse) has never looked back.

Now based in Letlhakane, DJ Bino of Bino’s Touch has been dishing hits after hits including popular productions for the likes of Vee.

The talented self made DJ is also known for remixes such as “A re chencheng”, a popular song by the legendary Ratsie Setlhako and A.T.I’s “O tsididi”.

In 2016 Bino released his first album New Season which was followed by The Journey in 2018.

His latest offering “I am the girl” is taking Africa by storm.

An imaginative creation taken from a trending Facebook skit, Bino’s Touch has turned a rather boring video clip into one of the hottest songs in 2019 currently dominating the airwaves.

With this song, the man with the magic touch is definitely back on top.