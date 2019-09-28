‘Maun ka monatye!’ is a common phrase used to describe the fun, vibe and entertainment nature of Maun.

The statement will roar into life in Chanoga this weekend as motor sport is taken right to the rural terrains.

Okavango Motor Club will host the sixth edition of its annual Botswana National 200km off-road racing of motorbikes and quads this Sunday, 29th September.

“We are taking the sport to rural villages so that they can experience motorsport without a charge. Entrance is free and those who want to mount their stalls are welcome, they do not have to pay anything. The riders do not pay a fee to participate either,” explained one of the organisers, Okavango Motor Club’s Vice President, Harish Muduvalli.

He revealed that at the prize giving ceremony, which will be held on Sunday evening at Maun’s Tandurei restaurant, attendees will be treated to a mesmerising trail bike stunt show in the parking space.

“It will be a whole day of fun,” promised Muduvalli.

For the prize giving ceremony, however, one needs a ticket to enter the venue.

Chanoga Chief, Kgosi Oatleng Setlhodi, is equally excited about the event and believes it has the potential to build the village into one of the country’s destinations of choice.

“It promotes entertainment and tourism and our community will benefit handsomely from it – that is, if they take advantage of the opportunity. All they need is to be innovative and creative. It is an open market.”

Setlhodi added that when it comes to celebrating Independence Day, Chanoga has always pulled out all the stops.

“Boipuso is bigger and better. We have many activities including horse rides, boat rides which are operated by individuals and we want the community to benefit from this.”

Talking about any potential harm to the environment that could be caused by the race in the long term, Setlhodi contended, “We change route each year, hence we have expanded to be Samedupe!”

