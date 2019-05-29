Following the December 2018 announcement of Power Circle Group (PCG) as the official winner of the BIHL Trust #AppForChange Mobile App development competition, the BIHL Trust has officially entered into a partnership with PCG.

Through this partnership, PCG has been contracted to develop a Mobile App for the BIHL Group.

The App will serve as a key communications platform for the financial services group, as well as, more significantly, a vehicle through which to educate Batswana on matters of financial literacy.

The youth-owned PCG, which comprises of the trio, Fredrick Moyo, Letsibogo Ramadi, and Misha Jonas, intends to deliver the App by the end of 2019.

BIHL Group Programmes Manager, Teko Moumakwa, said the collaboration is an affirmation of their commitment as Legacy Engineers for generations of Botswana. “The youth have a vital role to play in continuing Africa’s success story and the opportunity to play our part in contributing to their legacy is invaluable. We look forward to a productive project with purpose, passion and innovative financial solutions for Batswana.”

The #AppForChange competition began in November 2018 and challenged youth-owned companies and individuals to develop a Mobile App that addressed the needs of the BIHL Group.

The Group believed this opportunity to be a platform through which to engage young, local talent for the development process, at once showcasing the wealth of talent in the market, as well as promoting support for young enterprises such as PCG.

Thus, the Group, through the BIHL Trust as its investment and social impact arm, partnered with Botswana Innovation Hub to bring #AppForChange to life.

As victors, PCG were awarded a P50,000 cash prize and the opportunity to commercialise their winning App for the BIHL Group.

BIHL Trust Administrator, Tebogo Keepetsoe, says they are excited about their partnership with Power Circle Group.

He said the young developers have shown a tremendous amount of passion, innovation and resilience throughout the competition.

“Their talent and ambition is refreshing, and a living embodiment of the sheer capability we have in the young Batswana around us – we simply need to create platforms that allow this to show, and to be nurtured. We have high hopes for the Mobile App they will develop for the BIHL Group and truly believe it will enable us to equip Batswana with the necessary knowledge and skills on managing finances effectively.”