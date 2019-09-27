Big up Boko

Shaya does not hold grudges nor does he hold back on congratulations when it’s due.

A lot of noise has been made about Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President Duma Boko’s trustworthiness.

This after he failed to deliver on a number of promises, including giving his Vice, DumelangSaleshando his own aircraft for the campaign trial.

However, this week Shaya saw Dums riding his own brand new set of wheels similar to Boko’s.

Although Dums’s shinny motor does not come with apersonalised registration plate, it is atleast a positive step that Shaya must congratulate Boko for.