UDC ADVISED TO TREAD CAREFULLY WITH KHAMA

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has been warned to tread carefully in its new relationship with former President, Ian Khama.

In an interview with The Voice, respected Political Analyst, Zibani Maundeni described Khama as a decisive person who likes to give orders and run the show.

He predicted the relationship between UDC and the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), a party which Khama is a patron of, is likely to backfire if the former wins elections.

“My worry is that Khama is a decisive figure, more than the President for Botswana Movement for Democracy, Sydney Pilane,” he said, adding that whoever associates with Khama is likely to experience much instability.

Maundeni further cautioned if the agreement between the two parties is that should UDC win then Khama will not be prosecuted, there will be a problem once they start to prosecute him, which he believes they inevitably will.

UDC LEADER: Boko

“He will take none of it and divide them more than before!”

However, the former University of Botswana lecturer admitted the UDC was benefiting from ‘the Khama affect’, as he has helped the three-party coalition attract larger crowds to their events.

“They must pray that the large crowds turn into votes during elections!” added Maundeni.

The analyst went further and advised Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members allegedly planning to defect to BPF after the general election to be careful as they are already skating on thin ice.

“They have aligned themselves from both President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Khama and their chances of winning are very small!” he declared.

Meanwhile, UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa has said the organisation’s lower structures are free to decide whether they work with BPF or not.

He stressed that the UDC was going to contest in all 57 constituencies and would not ‘dictate anything’ to BPF but would welcome its support ‘as they cannot turn away votes’.