Beauty and the beast

Preparations for Miss Botswana 2019 are well under way with the national beauty pageant already selecting a Top 30.

Unlike the last edition where only three ladies took part, this year’s competition will at least have a full quota of contestants!

However, Shaya is concerned by how some of the decisions are reportedly made.

According to a behind the scenes leak, a certain group, who claim to be running the entertainment industry, are pushing to have their preferred contestant crowned queen.

This move will demoralise the other participants.

Indeed it is already demoralising Shaya urges those involved to stop before spoiling our already unattractive pageant.