BDP postpone Moswaane’s launch

The planned launch for Fracistown Member of Parliament Ignitius Moswaane has been postponed indefinitely.



The Voice has been informed that the party intended to suspend the outspoken MP, but somehow news of his suspension was leaked before the letter could be given to him.



News of his suspension was not received well by his supporters who could be heard vowing to stick with their MP.



In a brief interview with The Voice Moswaane said he was not aware of his suspension.



He however confirmed that his launch has indeed been postponed. “I was told about the postponement of my launch and I understand my crime was the recent motion in Parliament,” he said.



The Francistown West MP was one of the few BDP members who openly spoke against the P900 million tender awarded to Khato Civils for the north/south water project.



Moswaane said what was supposed to be a launch will now be a star rally.



The maverick politician was supposed to be launched by Sefhare/Ramokgonami MP Dorcas Makgato and some of the speakers included Nata/Gweta MP Polson Majaga.