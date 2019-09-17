Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Branch Secretary for Ngami constituency, Kabo Kurusa is facing sexual assault charges.

The 36-year-old politician is accused of raping a teenage girl half his age on Friday night. It is believed the complainant was a virgin.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place at a lodge in Maun during a work trip.

Confirming his officers were investigating the incident, acting officer commanding for North West policing area, Superintendent Samuel Kgomo said, “The 18-year-old girl reported to have been raped by a 36-year-old man on the 6th of this month. He was brought in for questioning and the girl was taken for medical tests.”

Information reaching Okavango Voice is that the young lady travelled from Gumare with Kurusa and two other colleagues that Friday.

She was to be dropped off at her home in Maun but reportedly ended up in Kurusa’s hotel room instead.

Afterwards, he is said to have given the girl P200.

In her statement before the police, the girl claims the cash was intended to buy her silence.

However, Kurusa insists it was money for a cab. His contention is that the teenager was meant to catch a cab and return to the lodge after dropping her bags at her house.

He maintains this was because her relatives were constantly calling him, demanding to know why the girl was not yet home.

“They had arrived from Gumare before 5pm, but by 9pm she was not yet home. Kurusa confirmed that he was still with the girl,” claimed an insider.

When contacted for a comment, Kurusa, who serves as Chairman of Sekgele Training Home Society for Disabled Children, admitted being questioned by police but denied any wrong doing.

“I can confirm that I was called Saturday morning around 01:00 am from my hotel room by Maun police officers for allegation of sexual assault to one lady. I was taken to the police station and released the same day,” he said, adding he was confident the investigations would clear his name.

“I trust they (the police) will do a thorough job and get to the bottom of the story and justice will prevail,” continued Kurusa, stressing cases of this nature are sensitive and emotive.

“They affect both victim and suspect same way and I appeal for the investigations to run smoothly,” he concluded.