The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has lost direction and no longer worth supporting.

This was said by Ramotswa sub council chairperson and former BDP councillor Thabang Keakile after he resigned from the party last week.

Keakile was a specially elected councillor during 2014 General Elections, and elected sub-council chairperson under the BDP ticket.

In an interview with The Voice, Keakile said BDP is a failed party led by people who no longer appeal to the masses.

“It’s almost eight years and things have not been good. I tried where possible I cant take it anymore, it’s now time to leave,” he said.

He said the ruling party has lost its mandate and neglecting issues that matter most especially those related to the youth.

“I know in politics when you move from one party to another you are a bad person, I am now joining the opposition parties,” said Keakile.

He said he handed his resignation letter to BDP Secretary General Botsalo Ntuane on Thursday.

Ntuane could not be reached for a comment as his mobile phone was off.