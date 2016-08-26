BCA develops youth

Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) say they take their junior development programme seriously and that they have made it their core mandate.

The association says it is bringing together Under 19 boys and girls at the BCA oval in an effort to hone their skills.

BCA occasionally holds mini camps for their youth teams in an effort to measure their progress and promote growth of the sport.

Their youth development programme, they say, is a clear indication of their intentions.

They recently won the BNSC code of the year in a row. According to the BCA PRO, Sumod Damodar, they believe that cricket in Botswana is the fastest growing sport, especially since partnering with the likes BOPSSA and BISA.

“Kids are our future, without them there can never be any progress in any sporting code. So we depend on them for continuity, hence investing heavily on them. We can only urge the community at large to come on board and support these kids. We are not necessarily looking for financial sponsorship but also their presence during our games which, we believe, will go a long way as a morale booster”.

The young cricketers expressed their enthusiasm towards the sport during a media interaction session this week.

They believe that given a fair chance like any other sporting code in Botswana, cricket can grow and become one of the house hold sport codes.

However many decried lack of facilities at schools, especially public schools which they said hinders their progress.

“I love cricket, it’s very nice and fun to play, though challenging. I fell in love with the sport simply because it was new and I wanted to try something different and ever since I never looked back. The only problem is that in most cases at government schools, students are not released to go for training sessions at the oval, making our development very slow. Above all I encourage Batswana to support us, we a tired of playing on empty ovals,” pleaded 19 year-old Mimi Ramafifi.

As for 20 year old Shameelah Mosweu she has been playing cricket for over 10 years, and she enjoys the sport by the day.

She is of the view that cricket teaches one many characters and teaches them more about themselves.

“It has many benefits and has got an elite scholarship thanks to cricket association. From a distance one may think cricket is difficult but honestly, it’s easy. One just has to fully apply themselves, listen to coaches and be focused,” noted Mosweu