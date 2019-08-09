So we were invited to a private screening of a motion picture starring Veezo View at Absolute, this past Thursday.
It was an exclusive number of about 40, influential leaders in the industry.
Having a chat with the man of the hour, we got to ask him a few questions about the amazing piece of artwork he presented before us Based on a Views Story!
Q: The private screening was of international quality. Talk about your project Based on a View Story.
A: Thank you. Based On a View Story was produced by Ipelo Leshogo from Skeen Kieke.
It’s a story about growth in the industry, my thoughts at different stages of the game.
All this supported by super dope music videos in between.
Q: With your project, what were your expectations from your audience?
A: I just hope they enjoy the project and share it to the world.
Q: Was it intentional not to invite other rappers to the private screening?
A: Hahah! I did. I just wasn’t able to invite everyone.
Q: Any local artist you would like to work with, but haven’t gotten the chance?
A: Bouncy
Q: Advice for upcoming rappers?
A: Don’t give up, there is enough for all of us and lets build.
Q: Whats next for Veezo View?
A: New merchandise is on the way.
Point of view is my next project after Pre Visa and drops September 1st. .
Q: Since Pre Visa got amazing feedback from the fans, when can they expect Visa to drop?
A: That’s a good question
