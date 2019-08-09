Based on a view story
So we were invited to a private screening of a motion picture starring Veezo View at Absolute, this past Thursday.

It was an exclusive number of about 40, influential leaders in the industry.

As guests awaited the anticipated motion picture to start rolling

Having a chat with the man of the hour, we got to ask him a few questions about the amazing piece of artwork he presented before us Based on a Views Story!

Man of the hour: lights, camera, action Based on a View Story!

Q: The private screening was of international quality. Talk about your project Based on a View Story.

A: Thank you. Based On a View Story was produced by Ipelo Leshogo from Skeen Kieke.

It’s a story about growth in the industry, my thoughts at different stages of the game.

All this supported by super dope music videos in between.

Veezo View with the producer behind Based on A View Story Ipelo Leshogo

Q: With your project, what were your expectations from your audience?

A: I just hope they enjoy the project and share it to the world.

Q: Was it intentional not to invite other rappers to the private screening?

A: Hahah! I did. I just wasn’t able to invite everyone.

Artists: the true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.

Q: Any local artist you would like to work with, but haven’t gotten the chance?

A: Bouncy

Q: Advice for upcoming rappers?

A: Don’t give up, there is enough for all of us and lets build.

Music is life. Thats why our hearts have beats

Q: Whats next for Veezo View?

A: New merchandise is on the way.

Point of view is my next project after Pre Visa and drops September 1st. .

Ready or not: new Cooligans Merchandise about to hit the streets this summer!

Q: Since Pre Visa got amazing feedback from the fans, when can they expect Visa to drop?

A: That’s a good question

