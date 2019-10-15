The old saying, ‘sticks and stones can break my bones’ proved tragically accurate in Letlhakane at the weekend when a bar fight ended in death.

Allegedly acting in a booze-fuelled rage, 28-year-old Oreeletswe Boinyana is said to have killed another man, striking him in the head with a stone.

Both men had been drinking at Nnafatshe Bar and reportedly had a ‘misunderstanding’ earlier in the evening.

Speaking briefly to The Voice, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu revealed his office were alerted to the incident at around midnight on Saturday.

“The accused person stated that as he was drinking, the deceased picked a fight with him but they resolved it. When the bar was closed the accused picked up a stone and threw it at the deceased, who was hit in the head and fell down.

“The suspect then fled and was arrested the following day at his place in Sekwe ward,” said Maphephu, adding the injured man, who was 33, was rushed to hospital where he was certified dead.

Boinyana appeared before Letlhakane Magistrates Court on Tusday and was remanded in custody charged with murder.

Staying in the mining town, police are investigating a case in which a 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend on Sunday.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

“Apparently they were drinking together and the man told the woman he is going to sleep with her. The woman refused and he dragged her to his house in Khwee ward where he raped her and fled,” disclosed a dejected Maphephu.