Bank of Baroda donates to John Nswazwi

Bank of Baroda last Friday presented a P50 000.00 cheque to John Nswazwi CJSS, which it has adopted, at the school’s 40th anniversary celebrations in Marapong.

Speaking after he presented the cheque, Bank of Baroda’s Senior Branch Manager, Anil Gokhale said the bank will pledge at least an equivalent amount to the school annually for the next few years.

“The decision to adopt John Nswazwi was taken by the bank’s Board of Directors and will give the school. Adopting the school is part of our Social Responsibility Programme through which we support a number of social courses. By funding this school we are supporting education which is important to the development of this country and its people,” Gokhale told his appreciative audience.

The Francistown Baroda Branch boss revealed that the bank had decided to bail out the school after listening to a plea the school’s patron and former student, Attorney Daniel Swabi, of the law firm Osei-Ofei Swabi and Company.

For his part Swabi thanked Bank of Baroda for their gesture and called on other business houses to also come on board and help the school which over the years has played a fair share in local education.

Amongst its notable products are Professor Jaloni Pansiri of the University of Botswana, his colleague Dr.

Alakanani Nkhwalume, Former Francistown Mayor Peter Ngoma and Botswana Congress Party activist Motlhaleemang Moalosi.