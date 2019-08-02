BancABC launches #LoveMyTeacherBW, a teacher appreciation campaign

BancABC on Friday 26 July 2019, at a press conference held at the No.1 Ladies Coffee House, introduced to the media, the #LoveMyTeacherBW Campaign.

The Campaign is a teacher appreciation initiative by the Bank which will become a mainstay in the Bank’s calendar.

The Campaign will culminate with the distribution of books to numerous schools across the country; this will be part of a soon-to-be Book Drive that will run concurrently with the Campaign.

When speaking at the Press Conference, BancABC Head of Marketing and Communications, Polelo Kilner said “A strong economy cannot be achieved without human and social development specifically, education and skills development. With the #LoveMyTeacherBW Campaign, we at BancABC wish to implore all Batswana, regardless of age, to take a moment to show their appreciation for teachers”.

With a number of teachers going above and beyond the call of duty, some using their own resources, creativity and time to educate learners outside of regular teaching hours; the Bank saw it fit to shine a positive spotlight on the country’s educators.

The Campaign, which kicked off on social media, using the hashtag #LoveMyTeacherBW, the general public is encouraged to upload videos and stories sharing their fondest memories of their favourite teachers.

BancABC Head of Strategic Relationships Itumeleng Moremong, when speaking of the Bank’s relationship with teachers said, “We have a deep rooted respect and regard for our relationship with all our customers, and among those customers is BOSETU. With the annual International Teacher’s Day coming up in October, we saw this as an opportunity to pay homage to that segment of our clientele. We are who we are because of teachers. To the teachers of the world, BancABC salutes you”.

A Book Drive will be running concurrently with the teacher appreciation Campaign, and is aimed at ultimately assisting schools by reducing the pressure of having to provide educational material to students.

The public is encouraged to donate books at the various BancABC Branches and Sales & Service Centres, as well as at activations that will be announced at a later stage