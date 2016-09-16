BanT dominates YAMAS nominations

Born Baanthata Mokgwathi 19-years-ago, rapper BanT dominated the Yarona FM Music Awards nominees.

BanT was nominated in 6 categories including Best Collabo, Best Single – Hip Hop/Motswako, Song Of the Year, People’s Choice Artist Of The Year, Best Newcomer and Best Single Male.

It was not uprising to see the young rapper who broke into the hip hop scene when he was featured by the group ‘Faded Gang’ being nominated with the group on best collabo for their song ‘Why so faded’.

However the Naomi hit maker, could not help but keep his fingers crossed ahead of being nominated for the song of the year, which is the biggest award.

BanT’s Naomi became a national hit on many private radio stations and night-clubs.

“Yarona FM aims to build the entertainment industry in Botswana thus creating platforms such as the YAMAs to further enhance the quality of local music and create exposure for local artists. As Yarona FM we are proud to have played a role in developing the local music industry in this regards and are enthusiastic about its growth for years to come,” said Yarona FM Station Manager, Kelly Ramputswa.

Delivering his Keynote address, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture (MYSC), Peter Choto said “The Yarona FM Music Awards are a way in which local artists can grow and become big brands who can sell Botswana to the world. I believe that there is talent in Botswana and if it continues to be nurtured like this, the music industry in Botswana will be of an international standard.”

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday 10th December 2016 at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Although the YAMAs are only in their third edition, they have already cemented their place as one of the most highly anticipated events of the year that celebrate Music, Fashion and Lifestyle.

Other categories that will be up for grabs on the night of the awards include, Best Female, Best Hip Hop DJ, Best Kwaito, Best House DJ, Best Dance Artist, Best Social Media, Hall of Fame 1, Hall of Fame 2 and Best Producer.