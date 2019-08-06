TEMPERS FLARE AT FARMERS/STAKEHOLDERS WORKSHOP

Tempers flared at a farmers and stakeholders workshop in Maun on Tuesday, as Ngamiland farmers accused the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) of failing them.

At the heart of the farmers’ angst was the belief they are missing out on exporting beef to Angola, which they feel is a potentially lucrative market.

The farmers claim that although the Angolan market is waiting for Botswana beef, Namibia has made it impossible for them to supply the country.

Hainaveld Farmers Association’s Chairman, Killa Ledimo specifically pointed out that even though the Namibians export their beef and live cattle to South Africa through Botswana, they have not extended the same courtesy to Bots.

Responding to DVS’ assertion that Angola was ready to receive Botswana beef, an animated Ledimo said, “It is not true that we can sell to Angola.

“We have tried and failed because Namibia does not allow products from this zone to go via their country. The market is there, but we cannot access it. Namibia stands between us and the market!”

Ledimo noted that although an Angolan delegation visited Ngamiland in 2016 and expressed interest in importing the district’s beef, nothing has happened since.

“They even toured the farms as they were eager to purchase beef and cattle from us. But all has since gone quiet because transportation logistics were complicated by Namibians and DVS failure to settle the matter.”

Another farmer, Kgosi Kea Lempadi of Shakawe village, believes corruption is to blame for ruining Ngamilanders’ Angolan dream.

“Why are we not being allowed to sell to Angola when a local private abattoir has been exporting to that country? That abattoir is owned by de Graaf’s brothers!” claimed Lempadi, referring to former Minister of Agriculture, Christian de Graaf.

However, Lempadi’s allegations regarding de Graaf’s sibling were not confirmed.

Farmers frustrations boiled over after DVS Director, Letlhogile Modisa noted there was hope for Ngamiland farmers as international markets, including Angola, were ready to buy Botswana beef.

This was during discussions over gap analysis on the implementation of commodity-based beef trade in Ngamiland.

The study suggested a range of potential markets exist for beef produced in the district.

However, it noted that only a few were being accessed and they were lower value markets.

Angola is regarded as a Southern Africa market of equivalent Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) status and thus does not require certification of freedom from FMD.

According to the Agriculture and Food Resource Minister, Fedelis Molao, the frequency of FMD across Southern Africa has increased in the past ten years.

This has made exporting livestock products to Europe increasingly difficult.

Molao, however, indicated there where other markets to consider in the future, including Asia and Africa.

For his part, Botswana Meat Commission’s Maun plant Manager, Oabona Ramotshwara said he could not confirm or deny Namibia’s reported refusal to allow Botswana’s beef safe passage.

He explained this was because they have never received any orders from Angola.