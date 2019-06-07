Travel back in time with GrandPalm’s 70s and 80s Party

Hoping to maintain its proud record of sold out shows, this year’s GrandPalm 70s and 80s themed party has been slated for 5 July at the hotel’s Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Now in it’s 6th year running, the annual event merges the music produced and released between the two decades in a colorful manner.

Whilst music and dance is the major part of the party, it is the period’s psychedelic dress sense that has gained popularity over the years. The tradition is set to continue this year as the hotel will have a competition for the best dressed on the night.

Taking fun-lovers on a trip down memory lane will be performances from DJ Boogie Sid, Pee Master, Trax, Lenty, Obza, King Sliq, Cando, Jazzy D and Dino Bravo just to mention a few.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the GrandPalm’s Marketing Administrator Samantha Bogopa expressed excitement about the coming event.

“Every year we try to add a bit of flair to the event. Because we have been so fortunate that patrons have kept supporting the event year in and year out, evident by their turn out, we do not want to bore those who are our loyal visitors. Hence why we try and add a twist to every event every year,” highlighted Bogopa, who explained the aim was to take patrons back in time.

“We saw it as a market we could explore because as music evolves some still remain with their all time favourite hits. We wanted to create an environment where that could happen under one roof, and we have been so fortunate that we have sustained the event for the past six years,” continued Bogopa, who encouraged patrons to embrace the theme and come ‘dressed to kill’.

Standard tickets are selling at P250 while VIP will set you back P350.