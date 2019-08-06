Back from death’s door

ABBIE NTSHABELE BEATS THE BIG C TO LIVE A NORMAL LIFE AGAIN

At 18 years of age, Abbie Ntshabele is a picture of good health.

With her striking super model looks, she bears no obvious signs of the hell she went through dealing with the diagnosis of a rare cancer called ovarian immature teratoma at a tender age of 14.

Many across her beloved country of birth, Botswana and indeed the global community were moved by her touching story.

It is a story that captured hearts and united many in prayer and goodwill to seek recovery for her.

In the company of her grandmother, Nano Virginia Ntshabele, the soft- spoken young woman who lives in the United Kingdom talks about her holiday in Botswana

“It’s been five years since I was home, there is so much I wish to do including catching up with friends and family,” she gushes.

“Although I have great friendships in Nottingham where we reside, I remain close to the friends I went to primary school with. We talk everyday and I often feel like a part of their lives.”

A social media enthusiast, Abbie says, “ I am well aware of the youth scene in Gabs. I often long to be a part of the activities and events I see on social media,” she says in her explanation of how has found the perfect way to manage her two sets of friendships.

“Conference calling is the best. We are on every platform and never miss a thing in each other’s lives even when continents apart. These holidays are really special as I get to be physically present”.

However, she is quick to point out how fiercely protective her two besties (mom and granny) are.

“Getting my mom to let me travel on my own was a big deal. She checks in everyday multiple times. I have to negotiate with both of them to let me do anything. How does one navigate this situation? She asks with a chuckle. “I think they forget that I have my own interests although I do enjoy their company.”

Before Abbie was made famous by an extensive publicity surrounding her painful struggle, she was a quiet but energetic 14 -year -old who was without a doubt her mother and grandmother’s pride and joy.

At the time she was a bright pupil full of enthusiasm at Raserura Primary School in Mochudi. She would complain of stomach cramps, which would get so severe that they would impede her ability to sit and do anything. Then her belly began to grow, causing her granny to panic.

“I alerted her mother, who was then living and working in the United Kingdom. We were puzzled and struggled to make sense of the situation. We even reluctantly wondered if she was pregnant, although we thought it unlikely.

“We have an extremely open relationship with Abbie and both her mom and I have endeavored to teach her right from wrong and discuss subjects including the birds and the bees so we were puzzled by the physical change of her growing tummy,” she explains.

Although their fears were allayed following a doctor’s visit and tests, their worst nightmare was to follow; The Big C diagnosis.

Following various tests, multiple treatment options including surgeries and subsequent chemotherapy treatment, doctors delivered the dreaded prognosis no one is ever ready for.

“We were told to take Abbie home and make her as comfortable as we could as we awaited her death. Nothing more could be done, we were told, “ recalls Naso painfully.

In pain and disbelief, the Ntshabele family huddled together and vowed to do whatever it would take to seek further medical intervention.

The matriarchs then took Abbie to the UK. At this point, she was weak but had some fight left in her.

Although she was diligently cared for in the UK, multiple challenges were encountered ranging from policy, funds and stay.

STUNNING: Abi and her grandmother, Nano Virginia Ntshabele

The family had scraped all the resources they could together to keep going but soon news that she could be assisted in China gave the family new hope and they went on overdrive.

“The costs were prohibitive and we needed help. And that is when the “ HELP ABBIE GET WELL” campaign was born, “shares, the dotting mom, Tiny Ntshabele.

The Ntshabeles cries were heard and acceded to by the whole nation.

As though they had not had their fair share of setbacks, Abbie’s aggressive condition progressed leading to her fast deterioration, hampering their travel plans to China.

Instead they headed to Gent University hospital in Belgium by road.

“It was risky but we had to give it a shot,” the granny remembers.

Although the Belgium trip could yield results, there were complications and once more it was back to the UK.

“At this point Abbie was barely holding on. We resorted to our faith and the power of prayer. We had decided that we had already achieved some victory by still having her with us when she could have been dead and this fuelled us to go on,” says the mom.

Back in the UK, familiar challenges reared their ugly head once more.

Abbie’s complicated journey had resulted in prolonged hospital stays with highly skilled medical personnel on call attending to her.

She had also had lengthy stays in ICU resulting in the depletion of the initial funds raised yet to get further assistance more funds were needed.

“It really has been a long, draining and never ending journey. The lows have been many but surpassed by the good. The dedication of complete strangers in seeing us through our darkest hour has been truly a blessing,” Tiny says and the trio agrees with Abbie chipping in to say, “I am truly grateful to everyone that has extended themselves to us. I know there were times I was too sick and it was touch and go however we believe in miracles. I sincerely thank everybody that have stood by us.”

Although she is honest about not being comfortable delving too much into her ordeal, Abbie says it is her hope that her story inspires others to believe in miracles.

“I am not completely ready to talk about all I have been through even though my mom at times tries to engage. She means well and just wants to ensure I am okay and psychologists advice on this but it can be really heavy,” she explains.

Next year Abbie will get her final cancer test results since remission.

However although Abbie knows the results are a big deal, the young woman is more occupied with making the best of each day.

“The month is going to go by so fast and I must live my best life before getting back to school.” she says bursting into laughter as she shifts discussion from her harrowing past.

Indeed her unrelenting spirit and passion for life is contagious. In the moment shared with her talking about fashion and perfect filters for insta stories one would never be the wiser of the gruesome and devastating journey she and her family have endured.