It’s a culture that is so significant to Batswana, and to your surprise, readers, you should know that two of the top ten rock bands in Africa are from Botswana, No5 Wrust and No 3 Skinflit.



When the Botswana rock bands travel to entertain in Europe, Americas and Africa, they do not only fill up the stadiums they impress beyond our imagination.



City Rock Concerts, a concept created to put the Rock scene in the local market has orchestrated the first City Rock concert dubbed Agustus Rock Festival to be held at the Diamond Jive Club, Tlokweng border on the 31st, August, 2019.



This rock show will consist of the top 4 Rock Bands in the country, Alive n Bolder, Skinflint, Wrust and Evagren, DJ Bedrock and an acoustic set by Jimmi.

There are many rock shows in Botswana that take place in Serowe, Palapye, Ghanzi and Maun, City Rock Concerts also wishes to make Gaborone a major rock centre.



City rock Concerts will show case big bikes and latest leather attires.

We know you like Rock, kit yourself out and join the free world and listen to the best rock bands in Africa.



The doors will open at 7.00pm and P 100.00 will get you in. BE THERE!



















