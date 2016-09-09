Attacked for helping

Victim blames it on witchcraft

Having been attacked with an axe in 2014 and again last Saturday, 28- year- old Kagiso Tshekoetsile from Ga-Segwagwa village is now convinced that this is witchcraft and the works of the devil at play.

In the latest incident Tshekoetsile was allegedly attacked by a neighbour while trying to help pitch up a tent.

Speaking to The Voice this week, Kagiso said he was with his 37- year-old brother Montshwari Tshekoetsile when they decided to be neighbourly.

Little did they know that they would leave their neighbour’s yard with bloody faces.

“We had never entered our neighbour’s yard before but we thought we could just help after seeing them pitching a tent,” he said.

Kagiso said as soon as they tried lifting up the tent, a family relative came running with an axe and struck him on the right cheek.

“When my brother tried to intervene by asking what wrong I had done since we were just helping, the same person hit him on the upper lip, with a stone and sent us packing.”

“We were only helping and we did not even ask for their food. The young man who attacked us accused us of being drunkards and told us never to set foot in their yard,” said Montshwari.

However, Kagiso blamed the attack on witchcraft.

“Around 2014, same date, I got attacked with an axe again I think ke loilwe ka selepe (I think I have been bewitched by an axe),” he said.

The duo’s neighbours declined to comment.

However, Superintendent Mogomotsi Mogale of Kanye police said the suspect was picked up for questioning and that investigations are continuing.