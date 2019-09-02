Angry students protest over unpaid allowances

Disgruntled students at the Tlokweng College of Education this morning held a peaceful demonstration against the delayed payments of both their living and book allowances.



According to the students, the living allowance has not been credited since beginning of the semester.



The demonstration was led by the Student Representative Council (SRC), who held placards outside the administration block as they anxiously waited for their Principal’s arrival from a meeting with the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF).



One of the students shared with The Voice that they were told the student names list was sent late to the DTEF for accreditation.



Metlhabeng Ward Council candidate Idoh Mpho Kabelo of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) was also part of the demonstration and he attested to the students’ plight.



“It’s been long since such a demonstration took place, but it was inevitably impending because the wait has been extremely long. I have even been approached by a student who was kicked out of her rented room by the landlord. She was let back in after I intervened and explained this situation of allowance accreditation,” he said.



The demonstration was also concerning appalling facility conditions, particularly the computer labs as well as the lack of internet connectivity, which the students said affected their studies.

The library is said to have ceased functioning in May together with the Wi-Fi connection.



One of the concerned students who preferred not to be named for fear of reprisals told The Voice that the Principal’s meeting with DTEF this morning did not yield anything comprehensive.



“There was nothing useful said. Just excuses. The allowance was to be credited last Friday but now it’s said the names of those who reside off and on campus don’t match,” she said, dismissing the reasoning at the top of her voice.



The school authorities could not be reached at press time and the Principal’s office line rang unanswered.