Amos to relocate to USA

Botswana’s 2012 Olympic silver medalist, Nijel Amos, says he will not let bitter memories of the just ended Rio Olympics stand on the way of his future races.

After being eliminated in his 800m first race due to a quad-muscle tear injury in the disappointing performance, Amos has remained positive and this week he announced an impending relocation to the United States of America (USA), with his focus shifting towards a full recovery ahead of next season.

Amos is scheduled to go for a medical check-up in Italy on the second week of September.

The Marobela born athlete is currently based at Potchefstroom’s high performance centre in South Africa.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, Amos said he has learnt a lot from his loss and that he will utilise the experience in the coming races.

He said he went into the race with a positive mind even though this season he struggled with injuries.

“I had wanted to win a medal for my country and I knew Batswana were banking their hopes on me. It took us as a nation over 20 years to get an Olympic medal and I brought it in 2012. Team Botswana went to Rio with the hope that we will get more medals, but unfortunately we had injuries and things did not turn the way we had expected. We are a strong team, very talented and I am hopeful we will win in 2020. This will not break us we will bounce back and fight like wounded buffaloes. We came back empty handed but we are proud that we came with something money cannot buy, experience,” said Amos

Amos could not be drawn into discussing his relocation plans and said he will do when everything has been finalized.

He however confirmed that he will be training in the USA next season.

The athlete further revealed that he had dropped all his coming Diamond League races as he intends to focus on his health and fitness.

He said he would only compete next season which starts beginning of 2017.

‘I had wanted to defend my title and win the Diamond League for the third time consecutively but I will not be fully recovered. It is sad but my health comes first, otherwise if I force things my reputation and career will be ruined. All the criticism we got will make us strong, we will do the talking on the track and we thank all those who supported us,” he added.