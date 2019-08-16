All set for Seafricabw

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the inaugural Showbiz Entertainment Africa Botswana (SEAfricaBW) conference – an initiative dedicated to the industry’s development and growth.

Aptly tagged SEAfricaBW, the two-day event will take place on 2 and 3 September at New Capitol Cinemas at Masa in Gaborone.

According to the organisers, Sixpence Media, spearheaded by Tshepo Ntshole, the conference will include exhibitions and networking sessions.

Ntshole explained that the idea is to make SEAfricaBW the ultimate business meeting place for talent, managers, entrepreneurs, business and other role players in the entertainment industry.

“A visit to SEAfricaBW will expose one to business-proven approaches, trends, market disruptions and other strategic challenges,” she highlighted, adding a number of the local industry’s leading figures will speak at the event.

These include: hip-hop star Zeus, the head of Yarona FM, Kelly Ramputswa, The Dialogue Group’s Tonderai Tsara, Mophato Dance Group’s Andrew Kola, Gao Lemmenyane and Charles Stuart from Price Water House Coopers (SA) to name but a few.

“The event is an information sharing and networking platform that focuses on the inter-relations of the various disciplines, eco systems available to us and how best to harness them for the growth of our individual creative works. It looks at how best to run your craft as a business and who to work with to better achieve this goal,” continued Ntshole.

Having come across the concept in South Africa, Ntshole brought the initiative home as she felt it was an ideal platform for those in the entertainment industry to grow their crafts into profitable entities.

Launched in 2014 as part of the Joburg Arts Alive International Festival, the annual event has grown considerably since.

Having attracted less than 200 to the maiden event, last year’s conference boasted a turn-out of over 500.

The project was born out of a need to contribute towards the development of the various industries by bridging the gap between creative expression and business practice.