Night crawlers are bracing themselves for an All Basadi music show at Stanbic Piazza next Saturday.

The event, which is brought by Venus Creations and dubbed ‘MosadiSechaba’, will see the likes of Charma Gal, Amantle Brown, Unik Attraction, Slizer, DJ Cupid coming under one roof.

Completing the red-hot all female line-up will be Bouncy, MphoSebina, Ponka, Licky, Girly, Kaycee, Black Rose and Vicky among others.

Gates open at 1800hrs and tickets are selling at P100.