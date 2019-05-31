Airshow attracts bumper crowd

The annual Wesbank Matsieng Airshow took place over the weekend at its traditional host place, the Matsieng Airfield in Rasesa.

The event once again attracted a bumper crowd and was graced by both the young and old, with most marveling at the acrobatic stunts of the pilots.

However, it was the ‘Wall of Fire’ stunts that proved to be the favorite amongst the attendees.

As the cameras clicked away at the spectacle painted in the sky by the pilot, GrandPalm also hosted some of their clients at their stall for a day of fun activities.