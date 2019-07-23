On Friday, AFDA Botswana held a glamorous ceremony at Game City’s rooftop to honour their top-performing final year students.

It was the second time AFDA have held the awards show, with this year’s edition proving well-organised and attracting a sizeable crowd.

Speaking at the event, the school’s Dean, Dr Mothusi Phuthego explained the ceremony was meant to pay tribute to their graduating students.

He said the awards are bestowed upon individuals and groups, but stressed it does not mean those who didn’t receive awards were not worthy.

IMPRESSED: Davis

“In selecting the deserving candidates, we are guided by policy, and this policy is known as main policy number 68, and it tells how much you have scored in terms of marks to qualify for an award,” clarified Dr Phuthego.

Guest speaker at the ceremony, international film producer, Dexter Davis told the graduates they have a responsibility to tell African stories ‘in a manner that is true’.

He noted the world has its own view of the African continent but that the students can change this perception through their films.

“You have the opportunity to do that. There is no greater time to be a Film Maker than today. I think I will be disingenuous if I tell you that it’s going to be an easy path. It will not be, particularly if you want to make a living out of the movies,” advised Davis.