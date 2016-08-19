A shining star

Sheila Tlou adds another feather to her cap

Celebrated Nursing Educator and specialist in HIV/Aids and women’s issues, Sheila Tlou has bagged yet another accolade, the prestigious NLN President’s Award.

Tlou, Botswana’s former health minister is currently the Director, UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Eastern and Southern Africa and based in South Africa.

In a statement addressed to Tlou, President of National League of Nursing (NLN), Anne Bavier said there are a multitude of reasons she has chosen Tlou for their most celebrated honor.

“Throughout your career you have worked tirelessly to increase community awareness of HIV and AIDS in Botswana using youth groups, non-governmental organizations, and grassroots women’s organizations such as Students Against HIV/ AIDS Society and the Botswana chapter of the Society of Women and AIDS in Africa. Your efforts have had a vital impact on educating families on HIV prevention, on caring for people living with AIDS, and on human rights,” she said.

The award will be presented to Tlou on September 21 at a summit that would held under the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’.

“ I know I speak for the almost 2000 Summit attendees, the NLN family, and the nursing education and health care communities, when I say how meaningful your acceptance of this award will be,” said Bavier.

Tlou has many national and international awards, among them the Botswana Presidential Order of Honor, the Florence Nightingale Award from the International Red Cross Society, the Trailblazer Woman Leading Change Award from the World YWCA, Leadership in Health award from the Global Business Council (Health), and the 2014 Princess Srinagarindra award from Thailand, and the 2015 Sigma Theta Tau Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, Member of the National Academy of Medicine, United Nations Eminent Person for Women, Girls, and HIV/AIDS in Southern Africa, and the International Council of Nurses Goodwill Ambassador for Girl Child Education.