A juggling act

Some things are better left without being addressed.

The issue that comes to mind is that of the Secretary General of BOFEPUSU, Tobokani Rari who went on one of the local radio stations recently to explain their governing council’s position towards elections.

Although he claims they will be neutral unlike in 2014 where they endorsed the Umbrella for Democratic Change, Shaya finds that hard to believe.

The union is surely politicised, with one of the senior members juggling between union office and political office.