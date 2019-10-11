A beautiful living

Caroline Apiko is a beauty therapist who has risen through the ranks to become the Manager at the Grand Palm Hotel’s Camelot Spa.

Despite her success, the 38-year-old admitsthis is not her original career choice.

Growing up, Apiko had always dreamt of working in medicine.

However, that dream diminishedwhen she realised she could not stomach the idea of having to deal with what doctors do.

“I didn’t have the stomach for it – I couldn’t think of handling the blood or anything! I also wanted to do Physiotherapy, but unfortunately being a foreigner in South Africa, I did not have a metric exemption for Afrikaans and that was going to make it difficult for me to enroll into university,” explains Apiko.

Undeterred, she would instead enroll at the Central University of Technology, Free State, South Africa in 2001 to pursue a National Diploma in Samotology.

“It’s a step above your normal cosmetology. For instance, if a client comes in and has a skin problem, you have to look at various aspects outside external factors that cause problems with your skin,” she says, adding that after completing her three-year Samatology course, she furthered her studies with CIDESCO, the world’s leading international beauty therapy association.

Having achieved her second Diploma, Apiko felt equipped to tackle the daunting world of employment.

“Because my parents are based in Botswana, I came back in 2006 and started working at a spa called the Ultimate Day Spa where I worked for a period of seven years.”

Soon after she left, an opportunity arose when Camelot Spa opened.

“I was recruited as an Assistant Spa Manager and in 2017 was confirmed as a Spa Manager.”

Apiko explains there is much more to beauty therapy than most people realise, listing pharmacology, nutrition and psychology as key components of the profession.

“You often have to wear a psychology hat because people come stressed and as such we have to take up the subject of Psychology for two years!”

With all these subjects, Apiko notes that she could probably find a space in medicine and fulfill her childhood ambition.

It is not something she is considering, however, stressing she is content in her work and would not change it for the world.

“The journey has been quite fascinating. I am very happy and I don’t think I could see myself doing anything else. Like I said, longstanding relationships happen if you see a client starting from a certain stage. I will give an example of skin problem. Sometimes you go through years with them, and to see the change which you are responsible for, it is the most gratifying feeling,” concludes Apiko, her pleasure reflected in her beaming smile.