9th Annual Cresta Bosele Letlhafula Fest

The 9th edition of the annual Cresta Bosele Letlhafula Festival returns on Saturday 24th August in Selebi Phikwe.

The cultural festival under the theme: “Maropeng go a boelwa” celebrates local cuisine, song and dance.

The festival will be headlined by Culture Spears, Maxy, Mahempe and award winning Phikwe based group Kalatsakgale.

Following the successful 2018 leg of the annual festival which recorded an impressive turnout, the 2019 instalment is expected be a sell-out.

Tickets are available at Cresta Bosele and are P250 for adults and P125 for kids under 12 years.

The event starts at 3pm till late.