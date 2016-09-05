Robbery suspect nabbed- accomplices still at large

Police are on the hunt for three robbery suspects who fled from a road block at Sese along the A1 highway on Thursday, leaving their vehicle that was found with suspected stolen cash amounting to P15 000.00 and US$2 000.00.

The police however managed to arrest the fourth suspect at Foley village on Friday following a tip off.

The 42-year old Zimbabwean man and his accomplices ran away after a car they were driving was stopped by the police at the road-block.

Upon searching the vehicle the police are said to have found three bags containing coins amounting to P 4465.00 in the bonnet, three grinder discs and a 12 metre step ladder in the car boot.

Superintendent Jayson Chabota of the police public relations unit has issued a statement appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the suspects and provide the police with any information that may lead to their arrest.