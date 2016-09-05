Police are on the hunt for three robbery suspects who fled from a road block at Sese along the A1 highway on Thursday, leaving their vehicle that was found with suspected stolen cash amounting to P15 000.00 and US$2 000.00.
The police however managed to arrest the fourth suspect at Foley village on Friday following a tip off.
The 42-year old Zimbabwean man and his accomplices ran away after a car they were driving was stopped by the police at the road-block.
Upon searching the vehicle the police are said to have found three bags containing coins amounting to P 4465.00 in the bonnet, three grinder discs and a 12 metre step ladder in the car boot.
Superintendent Jayson Chabota of the police public relations unit has issued a statement appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for the suspects and provide the police with any information that may lead to their arrest.
Robbery suspect nabbed- accomplices still at large
