Thieves spray fire extinguishers inside clinic

Health services came to a halt at Old Naledi Clinic amid chaotic scenes last Wednesday evening as petty thieves went on the rampage spraying nurses and patients with fire extinguishers.

The three youthful thieves allegedly went to the clinic pretending to be accompanying a friend with a cut on the finger.

When the nurses invited the suspect with a wound into the consultation room, the other two who had remained outside allegedly pulled down the clinic fire-extinguishers and started started spraying, causing a commotion inside the clinic.

A concerned councilor for the ward, Mathata Mosekwa who was called to the scene, said after spraying the clinic premises, the culprits attempted to open the consultation room. “They were planning to let their their friend out so they could escape the scene as their thieving plan had failed” he said.

Mosako said nurses that were attending to the suspect, pulled him inside and locked the door.

He revealed that the suspect was later handed over to the police.

Some of the victims told of how they were terrified by the attack and inhaled a lot of the fire extinguisher gas. “The clinic got closed for a few days after the incident and reopened this week,” she said.

Superintendent King Tshebo of Old Naledi Police said they have one suspect in custody, while two are still at large and that investigation into the matter continues.

The Councillor also urged Old Naledi residents to be cautious, as the nearby Tshwaragano primary school had also been broken into the previous weekend. “The culprits stole school radio, plasma television and microwave,” he said.