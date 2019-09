The #FillUpCheduChogaHall second annual Gospel Revival is back again this August on the 10th.

The show which pits together South African and local artists is the brain child of Kabo Thaelo.

It is an initiative he started last year to sensitize members of the public about the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse.

The line-up features South African group Tau Diarora, Chauke, Gaolathe Kamboo, Neo Phate and many others.

Tickets are P200 (VIP), P90 (double) and P5o (single).